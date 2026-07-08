Burnham’s St Andrew’s School pupils champion mental health during special awareness week

St Andrew’s Junior School in Burnham-On-Sea has placed emotional wellbeing firmly in the spotlight with a week of hands‑on activities, workshops and community action designed to help pupils understand their feelings and support one another.

Throughout the week, children in Years 3, 4 and 5 took part in immersive ‘Understanding Emotions’ workshops delivered by the Mental Health Support Service.

Staff say the sessions gave pupils practical, age‑appropriate tools to recognise, articulate and manage their emotions, while introducing them to the 5 Ways to Wellbeing – Connect, Be Active, Take Notice, Keep Learning and Give – which will provide a foundation for positive mental health throughout their lives.

The school’s Wellbeing Champions also took their learning beyond the classroom, heading to Burnham Community Garden to build a brand‑new bug hotel.

The project brought together several of the wellbeing principles, encouraging pupils to give back, connect with their community and spend active time outdoors while contributing to a shared local space.

Back at school, the champions continued their work on the playground, leading wellness activities, promoting positive mental health strategies and helping ensure every child felt supported and included.

Wellbeing Champion Leader Natasha Ratcliffe said the week had been a powerful opportunity to highlight essential life skills.

She said staff work hard every day to protect the emotional wellbeing of pupils, ensuring they feel safe, heard and equipped to thrive.

St Andrew’s Junior School says emotional care remains central to its approach, with wellbeing woven into daily school life to create a nurturing environment where every child can reach their full potential.