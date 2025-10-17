11.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Oct 18, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham's St Joseph’s School crowned champions at Sedgemoor Area Football Finals
News

Burnham’s St Joseph’s School crowned champions at Sedgemoor Area Football Finals

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham's St Joseph’s School crowned champions at Sedgemoor Area Football Finals

A talented team of young footballers from St Joseph’s School in Burnham-On-Sea are celebrating a superb victory after winning this year’s ESFA Sedgemoor Area Finals held at Bridgwater College on Thursday 16th October.

The ten-strong squad played outstanding football throughout the tournament, which saw 11 schools from across the area competing.

St Joseph’s stormed through the group stages, winning every match and topping their group with victories over St Andrew’s, St John and St Francis, Eastover, the Huntspills and Somerset Bridge.

Their winning streak earned them a place in the final, where they faced a tough opponent in a closely contested match. With determination, teamwork and skill, the girls secured a 2-1 win to be crowned champions of the tournament.

Rebecca Suik, Headteacher, said the team showed “passion, determination and a positive team spirit throughout the tournament,” adding that “the football on show was just brilliant.”

St Joseph’s will now go on to represent the Sedgemoor Area in the County Finals, which are expected to be held in Weston in January.

The school and community are incredibly proud of the girls’ achievement and are looking forward to cheering them on in the next stage of the competition.

Previous article
Cancer charity pulls military gun through Burnham area on way to Land’s End
Next article
Burnham lifeboats launched in night search for missing person at Brean

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
11.9 ° C
12.5 °
11.1 °
85 %
1.8kmh
100 %
Sat
14 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com