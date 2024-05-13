Burnham’s Tory parliamentary candidate Ashley Fox supports fight against modern slavery

Ashley Fox, the Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater’s new constituency, has this week given his support to the fight against modern slavery following a meeting with a local campaigner.

Modern slavery and exploitation includes labour exploitation, the sex trade, child sexual exploitation and ‘county lines’ – young people from cities being sent to smaller towns to sell drugs. Hidden Voices was set up to raise awareness and reduce the likelihood of there being more victims of modern slavery.

Ashley Fox met Sian Owen and Peter Slee from Hidden Voices Bridgwater. said: “I was pleased to meet with Sian and Peter and hear of the good work that Hidden Voices is doing to tackle modern slavery in Bridgwater.”

“This evil practice is the exploitation of vulnerable people for profit. Hidden Voices have my full support in raising awareness, helping the victims and bringing the criminals to justice.”

Sian Owen from Hidden Voices Bridgwater added: “Modern Slavery is thriving in our communities- it is ‘Hidden in Plain Sight’. We urge people to learn how to spot the signs and call 101 if they are concerned about something.”

“The Modern Slavery and exploitation helpline operates 365 days a year, their number is 08000 121 700. To learn more about Modern Slavery and exploitation and how to spot the signs please contact Hidden Voices by emailing contact@hvbridgwater.com.”