Burnham-On-Sea’s Christmas tree has been vandalised for a second time, the Town Council has said today (Wednesday).

The council says the power line for the tree’s lights has been severed, blacking out the tree, which is located next to the fountain in Old Station Approach.

”Sadly, it’s the second time since the Christmas lights switch-on that the Christmas tree lights have been cut,” said a council spokeswoman.

”The lights contractor has assured us that the lights carry a very low voltage and are unlikely to cause injury to the perpetrator.”

”While the contractor has kindly so far made all of the repairs for free, it might cost the town council public money to keep getting them fixed.”

“Please can we ask everyone to help to keep an eye on the tree so that together we can keep the Christmas lights on in Burnham?”

“Thank you to our residents for reporting the damage to us. The incident has been reported to the police.”