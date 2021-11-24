Burnham-On-Sea’s Trinity Close will not be putting on a full Christmas lights display again this year in a bid to discourage visitors.

Over 100,000 twinkling Christmas lights often light up the homes in the cul-de-sac, as pictured here, which the national media has dubbed ‘Britain’s most festive street’.

However, one of the residents told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week that the street is not going to be encouraging crowds of visitors, partly due to Covid safety concerns.

“We definitely don’t want to encourage large groups of people to come and visit the street,” he explained. “We feel it would be irresponsible to go ahead with the normal event, so for a second year the display is being scaled back.”

“We also won’t all be collecting for charity again this year to avoid the display being classed as an ‘event’.”

“We will simply be decorating some of the homes for our own enjoyment and the lights will be lit from December 1st.”

The displays previously raised money for charity up until 2018. A combined total of £109,199 was raised since the Trinity Close displays nearly 20 years ago.

However, the charity collection did not go ahead in 2019 or 2020, as we reported here following a council group’s safety advice about parking restrictions and discussions about whether the display should be classed as a formal ‘event’, requiring insurance cover.

“We hope things may start to return to normal in time for Christmas 2022,” added the resident this week.