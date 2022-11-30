Residents in Burnham-On-Sea’s Trinity Close will be lighting up their homes for the Christmas season from this Thursday, December 1st.

Thouands of Christmas lights illuminate the homes in the cul-de-sac, raising funds for charity.

A resident told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “There will be Christmas lights again this year in Trinity Close, but there won’t be an official display. Residents will be putting up their lights for their own enjoyment.”

“There will be a collecting box for local charities on one of the home’s gates. A combined total of £109,199 has been raised since the Trinity Close displays began over 20 years ago.”

“The residents appreciate that people love to come and see the lights, but we ask visitors to be respectful of other people living around the area, and to walk rather than drive if at all possible.”