Burnham’s Tudor Lodge care home to host summer garden party this Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea’s Tudor Lodge care home is inviting local residents to a summer garden party this weekend, promising an afternoon of music, food and fundraising in the home’s Brightstowe Road gardens.

The event takes place on Saturday July 11th from 12pm–2pm and will feature a musical performance, a grand raffle, a barbecue and refreshments for visitors.

Staff say they are hoping to create a relaxed, friendly afternoon for families, friends and neighbours to come together and enjoy some summer fun.

Proceeds from the day will go to Somerset Breast Cancer Now, supporting life‑changing cancer research and care across the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Tudor Lodge says everyone is welcome to drop in and enjoy the entertainment, with organisers hoping the community will turn out to support the charity and share a sociable couple of hours in the garden.