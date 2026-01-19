Burnham’s twinning society prepares for May visit to Germany

Members of Burnham-On-Sea’s Fritlzar Twinning Society gathered for their first event of the year at The Batch Country Club on Sunday 18th January, where they were joined by the group’s Patron, Cllr Mike Facey, in his role as Mayor of Burnham and Highbridge.

Cllr Facey attended the annual meal and offered New Year wishes to all members, praising the society for its continued work in strengthening links between the local community and Burnham’s twin town of Fritlzar in Germany.

The society meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the Baptist Church in College Street at 2pm, where members enjoy a talk and refreshments. The next meeting will take place on Wednesday 28th January.

Plans are underway for a group visit to Fritlzar in May, with most members set to be home‑hosted by friends in the German town, while hotel accommodation will be available for others who prefer it.

The society says new members are always welcome, whether they are interested in twinning activities or joining the upcoming coach trip to Germany.

Anyone wishing to find out more can contact the group at fritzlartwinning@gmail.co.uk.