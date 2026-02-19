Burnham’s Victoria Hotel unveils new look as it re-opens after refurbishment this Friday

A Burnham-On-Sea town centre hotel and pub is set to re-open its doors this week following a major refurbishment.

The Victoria Hotel in Victoria Street will welcome customers back from 5pm this Friday (February 20th) after being closed for more than two weeks to allow extensive improvement work to take place.

A spokeswoman for the venue said the closure has enabled a full refurbishment of the hotel rooms and the downstairs pub area, including new flooring, furniture and a range of modern upgrades.

She added that the work will deliver an “exciting upgrade” for customers plus a new menu.

The reopening evening will include live music from local band Juice, who are scheduled to perform at 9pm.

Alongside the refurbishment, the pub is also seeking to extend its opening hours. Owner Punch Taverns Limited has submitted an application to Somerset Council for a variation to its Premises Licence.

If approved, the new timings for live music, recorded music and the sale and supply of alcohol would run from 8am–11pm Monday to Thursday, 8am–1am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 8am–10.30pm on Sundays.

Residents wishing to comment on the licence application must submit their representations in writing to Somerset Council Licensing by 25th February.