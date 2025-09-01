Burnham’s Waffle Hub community cafe celebrates three years of community service

Burnham-On-Sea community cafe The Waffle Hub marked its third anniversary on Monday (September 1st) with a celebration that brought together residents, volunteers and local dignitaries.

They heard that since opening its doors in September 2022 at Burnham Methodist Church in College Street, the cafe has grown into a busy community lifeline in the town, offering more than just affordable meals, but many services as well.

Somerset High Sheriff Janet Montgomery attended Monday’s celebration alongside Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, Town Crier Alastair Murray plus local councillors and scores of residents.

A celebratory cake was cut by both the High Sheriff and Caroline King, who leads The Waffle Hub. A cheque for over £3,000 was presented to the hub by Ashley Jones from the former Senior Citizen Liaison Team Charity.

Caroline explained: “What began as a small community cafe serving affordable nutritious food with a Pay It Forward Scheme has quickly become a designated safe and warm space at the very heart of our town. It is a lifeline for those facing isolation, hidden poverty, and

disconnection. Here, new friendships are formed, dignity is restored, and practical support is never out of reach.”

Over the three years, its impact has grown through collaboration and local people can now access trusted services through it, including: Citizens Advice, Village Agents, NHS Outreach for the homeless, Spark iT, Somerset Community Employment Hub, Burnham & Weston Energy, Versus Arthritis, The Repair Café, AA Recovery Café, SDAS, ARC, and The Foodbank.

“By bringing these partners under one roof, support is immediate, accessible, and joined-up,” she adds.

It also provides Digital Dignity (technology access), a clothing bank, cookery classes, space for support groups: Somerset Sight, Somerset Carers, Fibro Heart and Reflect, Blossom, and Aspire neurodiverse support. There are also opportunities for connection: Knit’n’Natter, Board Games, Holy Communion & Fellowship Lunch, and other social activities to combat loneliness.

The Waffle Hub is run by local staff and a dedicated team of volunteers supported by Rev Steve Bennett and Liz Bennet, who was one of the founders. The hub team added their thanks to Burnham and Highbridge Town Council and Somerset Community Foundation for grant funding over the years.