Bus services in Burnham-On-Sea area could be disrupted by strike action this week

Bus services in Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding area could be disrupted by several days of strike action from later this week.

Bus services provided by Buses of Somerset could be affacted due to industrial action.

The RMT union has announced two days of strike action on Friday 9th August and Monday 12th August, along with two days of ‘industrial action withholding overtime’ on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th August. It follows strike two days of strike action last month.

An RMT spokesperson says: “First South West has shown no interest in trying to genuinely settle this dispute or look after the best interest of their employees.”

“Instead, they have tried to divide the workforce and attack hard-fought terms and conditions of bus workers to push through a poor pay offer. Our door is always open to further negotiations but at the moment our planned industrial action remains on.”

A First South West spokesperson responds: “We were surprised by this response by the RMT, which doesn’t align with what they are telling us.”

“We have put a full and final offer forward and the RMT have asked for time to put it to their membership. We are pleased that this time the offer will go in front of their members, after they refused to do so last week, opting instead for industrial action.”

“Our full and final substantial offer is an above inflation offer for all pay grades, which follows a significant pay increase of 17.6 per cent in December 2022.”

“Our drivers are paid well above the national minimum wage and we are continually improving working conditions, facilities and enhanced benefits for our people.”

“We have provided a package of ways for the RMT to agree with their members which of the Terms and Conditions (T&Cs) they can choose to trade to achieve a higher rate of pay.”

“We provided a clear list of T&Cs and their associated value, and we believe by trading these, this would align with other operators in the area and therefore enable us to provide a higher rate of pay.”

“Our businesses in both Cornwall and Somerset cannot sustain a ‘no strings’ deal without any trading of T&Cs and this would put jobs at immediate risk.”

“Our door remains open and we hope the RMT will now work with us, to allow us to reach a deal which halts the industrial action which not only impacts our colleagues but causes unnecessary disruption to our passengers who rely on the bus.”

First Bus add that it plans for any available staff to be deployed on the 21, 22, 25, 28, 54, 58/58A, CR4 and the Exmoor Coaster. It adds: “Unfortunately, no services are guaranteed, and the above is based on expected driver availability.”

“Please note that all services may be subject to change and passengers should check before travelling.”

For the latest information, see https://www.firstbus.co.uk/somerset or call the First Bus National Contact Centre on 0345 646 0707.

RELATED LINK:

New bus timetable for Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Brean and Berrow launches