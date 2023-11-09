Buses of Somerset has this week announced it will boost its services across Taunton, Burnham-On-Sea and Wellington.

It follows a campaign and petition in Burnham-On-Sea by bus users and members of the newly-formed Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Bus User Group, first reported here.

Buses of Somerset says its newly revised timetables will help “improve punctuality” of its bus routes from 27th November.

The changes include updates to services 21 and 21a (Taunton – Bridgwater – Burnham-On-Sea).

A spokesperson says: “A new timetable will be introduced to allow additional journey time to improve punctually. Following customer requests, an earlier journey on the 21 will be added from Taunton at 05.00 to Burnham-On-Sea (Monday to Friday) and 05.15 from Taunton to Bridgwater (Saturday).”

“During the evenings Monday to Saturday buses on service 21 will be extended from Bridgwater Bus Station to Dunball, Admiral’s Table providing an hourly service to the North of Bridgwater.”

“The 07.50 21 journey will become a 21a, departing at 0755 to allow students to get to Heathfield Community School. There are no changes to the Sunday timetable.”

James Eustace, commercial director at First South, adds: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we’re making these changes after listening to their feedback.”

“People told us they needed earlier buses to get to work and we’re also adjusting some journey times to improve punctuality and help students get to school,” he added.

New timetables will be available on the First Bus website by mid-November. Customers will also be able to check timetables via the First Bus app.

The new Burnham bus group was formed over the summer by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Climate and Ecology Group.

In August, Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard called for “major improvements” to local bus services. She also supported the group and helped to co-ordinate a meeting in Burnham-On-Sea with public transport bosses in September.