Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council and the town’s Chambers of Trade is organising an information evening for local businesses to find out more about ‘green’ opportunities and environmental projects in the area.

The council’s Climate and Ecology Working Group is working with Burnham and Highbridge Chambers of Commerce on the event, which will be open to all local businesses on Wednesday 22nd March at Highbridge Community Hall in Market Street (pictured) from 7-9pm.

A spokesman adds: “There will also be stands representing Burnham and Weston Solar Energy CIC for advice on how to reduce energy bills, Somerset Wildlife Trust on using nature to enhance your business, Ecocentre SW for general advice on energy and climate adaptation, Our Highbridge for advice on how to create or support a community garden, Plastic Free communities to advise on waste management, SW Manufacturing Advisory Service for advice on how to improve your business and reduce your carbon emissions.”

“Please join us at any time during the evening or pop along at 7pm to hear the keynote speaker, Isobel Pring, English Coast Path Officer at Somerset County Council, talk about ‘how the Somerset Coast can benefit your tourism business’.”

All the stands will be available to browse throughout the evening. There is no charge for entry and the event is open to all local businesses.