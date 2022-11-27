Businesses in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being invited to apply for a new Energy Efficiency Grant.

Help is at hand for small and micro-businesses across Sedgemoor and Somerset West and Taunton.

Local councils have joined up to help support small and micro businesses save on energy with the specialised grant scheme, worth up to £2,500 for projects that help reduce energy consumption and help towards achieving carbon net zero.

A spokesperson says: “There are many ways in which businesses can reduce their carbon footprint, from reducing waste by re-using and recycling to limiting energy use at night and replacing fuel-powered vehicles with electric cars and bikes. Businesses will need to do projects and then claim back what they have spent, capped at £2,500.”

Applications will close on 8th December. Apply Here.