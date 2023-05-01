The final programme for this year’s Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival has been announced.

Spread over the three days, the festival will run on Friday 19th May, Saturday 20th May and Sunday 21st May.

The programme can be downloaded here and the line-up includes a number of different events planned around workshops, panel discussions, talks, book sales and a film screening.

There are a wide range of topics covered so I hope you can find something to interest you.

Tickets can be booked on the Princess website. As most events take place in rooms in the Princess or in the Library places are limited by the size of the rooms so book early.

Exceptions are the evening with Damien Boyd, Echo: Stories of Burnham, Fred Karno and “The Kid” (Charlie Chaplin classic film),the awards ceremony, and the book sales which take place in the theatre hall itself. Even so, the Damien Boyd evening is already more than half-booked!

If you find many things to which you would like to go, why not buy a VIP band? You will find these on the Book Fest site under “Shop”. For £40 you can get admission to as many events as you like – though you still have to book them on the Princess site.

When you buy your VIP band you will get a message saying that you will receive a code within 48 hours. When you get this code, simply enter it into the appropriate box on the Princess booking form for each event you wish to attend and you will find that you are not charged. VIP bands are not transferable. You pick them up from the Princess when you go to your first event . You will need some form of photo-id.

You’ll find further details on the Bookfest’s own website and the Princess website.