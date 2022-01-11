A busy newsagent’s shop in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is temporarily closed this week after several staff tested Covid positive.

Customers of GW Hurley in Burnham High Street found it closed on Monday (January 10th) with a poster on its shutters announcing: “Due to unforseen circumstances the newsagents will be closed until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

A spokeswoman for the shop confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com that the shop is temporarily shut with several staff in isolation after testing Covid positive.

“We hope to be able to re-open again on Thursday and thank customers for their understanding,” she added.

Meanwhile, the GW Hurley book and toy shop on the other side of the High Street is unaffected and it is open as normal.