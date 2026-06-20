Busy opening day for new independent gift shop in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

A brand new independent gift shop opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Saturday (June 20th), bringing a fresh selection of personalised and handcrafted creations to Cross Street.

Petal and Paint Gifts, run by local maker Elicia Pope, opened its doors in the former Sew & Sew unit, offering a wide range of bespoke items including personalised glassware, alcohol bottles, candles, wooden pieces, bridal gifts, keepsakes and home décor. Elicia has been running the business from home in recent years, creating made‑to‑order items for customers across the area.

She explained that the idea first began when she designed unique keepsakes for her son’s gender reveal party. The items proved so popular with friends and family that demand quickly grew, encouraging her to turn her hobby into a thriving small business.

The opening of the new shop marked a key milestone, giving her the space to expand and host creative events. Elicia planned to introduce a programme of workshops and experiences, including Prosecco and Paint parties, Scone and Tea gatherings, craft classes and hen‑do packages.

She said the aim is to create a place where people could come together, enjoy themselves and make something meaningful, with opportunities for those interested in craft workshops or personalised gifts.

Opening the shop had long been a dream for her. “The business started from creating keepsakes, and I never imagined it would grow into this. The response from friends, family and customers online has been amazing and gave me the confidence to open a shop in the town,” she said.

She added that she hoped the new premises would become a welcoming creative hub. “The new shop will be much more than a shop. I want it to be somewhere people can come together, have fun, create something unique and enjoy memorable experiences with friends and family.”

Elicia said she was excited to join Burnham-On-Sea’s independent business community and had been looking forward to meeting customers on opening day.

“I couldn’t wait to welcome everyone in. I’d love people to come along, have a look around and support a new local business in the town centre.”