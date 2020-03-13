The annual search has started this week for Burnham-On-Sea’s new Carnival Queen and Princesses.

Youngsters in the area can now enter this year’s contest to become the prestigious Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Queen or a Princess.

Entries for the annual competition are being accepted until 22nd April at 5pm ahead of a special pageant evening which is scheduled to take place at The Princess Theatre on Friday 24th April from 7-9pm.

“Winning the Carnival Queen and Princess Pageant provides individuals with an excellent opportunity to get involved more with their local community and to gain invaluable life experience. It’s a great thing to put on your CV,” says spokesman.

Carnival Queen entrants must be 14 years old or over (there is no upper age limit). Carnival Princesses must be aged between 5-13 years.

All entrants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Queen and Princesses are required to participate in the 2020 carnival procession on Monday 9th November 2020.

The Carnival Queen will also be expected to attend various events throughout the year, to include the prestigious Carnival Presentation Evening in January 2020. More information will be provided upon application.

For an entry form, contact Carrie-Anne on 07703 548884.

