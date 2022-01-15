Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor is inviting nominations for the towns’ annual Civic Awards.

The awards are presented by the Town Council to local people who have ‘demonstrated outstanding service to the community’, and made a real and positive difference to life in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

Cllr Mike Facey, the Town Mayor, pictured, has this week opened the nomination period for receipt of nominations for this year’s Civic Awards.

This year’s ceremony will be held on Friday 4th March 2022 and Cllr Facey says he is keen to ensure people don’t miss out on the opportunity for their good works to be recognised.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I very much look forward to welcoming award winners to a special ceremony in their honour once again. It is important that residents don’t miss out on the acknowledgement they rightfully deserve as the community has been through a very difficult time these past couple of years.”

The council says nominations might be for those people who:

• help out neighbours in need

• coach a local sports team

• volunteer at youth or community groups

• organise local activities and community events

• help in schools, libraries, and hubs

• run cultural and social events

Last year over 12 nominations were made, celebrating all the tireless support and dedication from people in our community back into our community.

In order to allow the Town Council to carefully consider all nominations, the closing date for receipt of nominations is Friday 28th January 2022.

If you would like to nominate someone for a Civic Award, that person must:

• Have provided services of an exceptional nature for a significant period of time; and

• Have provided services, which have been of benefit to people within the parish; but

• Not be nominated for providing a service that constitutes their usual activity as a business.

Please visit the council website to refer to the Criteria for nominations and complete the nomination form: https://burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/projects/civic-award-2022

There will be a further announcement once plans are confirmed with regards an event for the awards presentation.