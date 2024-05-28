Calls for new skatepark in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area considered by council

Calls for a modern new skatepark to be built in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area have been considered by town councillors this week.

During a meeting of the Town Council’s Assets & Amenities Committee on Tuesday (May 28th), they reviewed a letter from a representative of the local skatepark community calling for the new facilities.

Among the locations proposed are Apex Park, where the current skatepark is based, Berrow playing fields, or the BASC Ground in Burnham.

The letter states: “I’m 22, I skateboard and have always had ambitions on pushing the idea of creating a new place where people can go and learn a new sport whether it would be skating/rollerblading/scooting/BMX.”

“We have always had Apex Park when growing up. It’s been the only place to be able to learn in this area without having to leave town. And with that, it’s not been the best experience.”

“There have always been problems. Rough tarmac – this is ‘fatal’ material to fall on. I and everyone who goes there has seen at some point someone fall and injure themselves. Last summer I saw a little kid dropping in on the big black ramp for his first time ever and he fell too far forward and his face brushed against the floor, causing bleeding and scrapings on the face.”

“It’s unpleasant to ride on and causes stones to be in the way where it wears and tears over time. Having a skatepark near trees becomes a problem because roots cause cracks in the ground.”

The letter adds that flood lighting at the current Apex skatepark is poor, and that the metal ramps can often condense up, causing an extra safety hazard. New concrete facilities would be safer and would provide “a new social place for anyone of all ages”.

Cllr Lesley Millard told Tuesday’s meeting said she is keen to see the Council offer support to the skatepark community. “We should be listening to our young people and looking positively at how we can help.”

Cllr Ganesh Gudka added that the council could seek help from Somerset Council for its advice on land ownernership and explore potential funding sources.

Cllr Peter Clayton added: “We are supportive of this, but there are restrictions on what we can do because we don’t own the land, but we will forward the letter to Somerset Council and the BASC Ground to see if they can help.”