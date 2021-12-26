A campaign to reduce dog fouling around Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge involving local volunteers is seeing positive results.

Litter Free Coast & Sea Somerset (LFCSS), together with Burnham-on-Sea & Highbridge Town Council and Sedgemoor District Council, has co-ordinated the work with the help of local volunteers.

The project says its work has resulted in an overall 80% decrease in fouling incidents at sites monitored around Burnham and Highbridge.

“Volunteers measured dog fouling levels weekly and highlighted dog poo with bright chalk spray, and alongside this, the council sprayed ‘Don’t Poop and Run’ stencils to remind owners to always clear up after their dogs,” says a spokesman.

The areas monitored have been Apex Park, South Esplanade, North Esplanade, Palmers Close and Coronation Road in Highbridge.

“Over a period of four weeks, 4 of the 5 hotspots monitored saw an overall decrease in the levels of dog foul, with levels at one site 71% lower in the final week compared to at the start of the surveys.”