A candlelit Christingle service has been held in Brent Knoll as part of the village school’s Christmas celebrations.

Watched by friends and families, the children presented an outdoor nativity on Tuesday, followed by a traditional carol service the following evening outdoors, which culminated with the lighting of the children’s Christingles, pictured here.

Over the two nights, the school also raised £200 for the Children’s Society.

Headteacher Chris Burman says: “The children did a magnificent job and rose to the challenge created by the adversity of Covid.”

“To be able to share a traditional Nativity and carols with our families really made Christmas special.”