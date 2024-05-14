13.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed May 15, 2024
News

Car ‘completely destroyed’ by fire near Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

Burnham-On-Sea fire crew

Firefighters have tackled a car blaze near Burnham-On-Sea this week.

Fire Control received calls reporting a vehicle on fire at Bristol Road in Rooksbridge on Sunday evening (May 12th) at 9.35pm.

“One fire appliance from Cheddar was sent to the scene and on arrival the crew confirmed one vehicle was well alight,” says a spokesman.

“Crews used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the vehicle which was completely destroyed by fire.”

“The cause of the fire was believed to be accidental.”

