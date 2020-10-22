Car crashes into tree on The Causeway between East Huntspill and Woolavington

A driver lost control of this car on a road bend near Burnham-On-Sea this week and crashed into a tree.

The VW left The Causeway between East Huntspill and Woolavington on Wedenesday evening (October 21st). An ambulance was initially called to the scene but the driver did not require treatment.

A spokesman for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called on Wednesday at 10.35pm about a single-vehicle incident at Woolavington. But we were not required to attend the incident.”