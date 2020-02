Police have this weekend taped off a car in a water-filled ditch following an incident on the outskirts of Highbridge.

The driver of the gold-coloured Vauxhall Astra lost control besides the A38 roundabout, close to the town’s Aldi supermarket, as pictured here.

It occurred during a weekend of heavy rain that led to slippery road conditions across the Burnham area, although the cause of the incident was not clear. No-one was understood to have been seriously hurt.