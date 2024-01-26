This car was left completely destroyed following a fire on a busy road near Burnham-On-Sea on Thursday morning (January 25th).

Burnham-On-Sea and Cheddar fire crews rushed to the blazing vehicle on the A38 Bristol Road through Brent Knoll near the Brent House Carvery.

A fire spokesman said two appliances attended the incident and found the Vauxhall car “well alight” when they arrived.

Crews extinguished the blaze with jets during the morning rush hour while Police diverted traffic around the scene.

Crews said the cause had been accidental. No-one was hurt.