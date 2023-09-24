Burnham-On-Sea Police are seeking witnesses to a suspected arson incident involving a car in a local village.

The fire service made Police aware at about 6.40am on Sunday morning (24th September) of a car fire they were dealing with in White House Lane, Edingworth near Lympsham.

“At this stage we have yet to confirm the exact details of the vehicle, but believe it may be a Vauxhall Astra from the mid-to-late 2000s,” said a Police spokesman.

“CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are underway. Witnesses, or anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may potentially have relevant dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 and quote log number 203 of 24 September.”