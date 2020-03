A car has been recovered from a roadside ditch near Burnham-On-Sea following a crash over the weekend.

Police were called to the junction of Edithmead Lane and Queen’s Drive near Home Farm holiday park early on Saturday (March 21st) where the silver Ford had left the road.

The vehicle was towed out by a local recovery service during the weekend, as pictured here.

No-one was reported to have been hurt in the incident.