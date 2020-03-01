A caravan has been damaged after a fire broke out at Home Farm holiday park on the outskirts of Burnham-On-Sea.

Fire engines from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater were called to the park at around 11.15pm last night (February 29th).

The caravan has been left damaged by the fire and smoke, as pictured here.

A fire spokesperson said: “Two LPG cylinders were removed from the caravan by fire service personnel on arrival and confirmed a fire within the caravan.”

“Crews got to work using two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one TIC and one safety jet and were able to extinguish the fire successfully.”

“The caravan was 40 per cent damaged by fire and 80 per cent smoke damaged.”

Pictured: The fire-damaged caravan on Saturday (Photos Burnham Fire Station)