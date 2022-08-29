Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were called out to tackle a night-time caravan blaze over the weekend.

Crews from Burnham and Cheddar were called to East Brent at 12.18am on Sunday (August 28th) following a call for help.

A fire spokesman says: “Fire Control received a call reporting a caravan involved in a fire.”

“Crews were quickly mobilised and on arrival reported one caravan fully involved in fire.”

“Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet were used to extinguish the fire.”

“Unfortunately, the caravan was 100% destroyed.”

“The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.”