There were delays on the M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston last night (Thursday, June 29th) after a caravan overturned.

Two lanes of the southbound carriageway were closed by Police at around 7.45pm after the incident, pictured here by a passenger in a passing vehicle.

Officers diverted traffic around the scene, and no-one was reported to have been seriously hurt.

Weston Recovery was called to take away the damaged caravan and towing vehicle.

Normal traffic conditions returned by 9.30pm.