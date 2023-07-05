There were long delays on the M5 motorway between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston on Wednesday (July 5th) after a caravan flipped over.

The overturned caravan was left across two lanes with the car attached after the incident at around 12.25pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene and two lanes remained closed for several hours until the vehicles could be safely removed.

National Highways said there were hour-long delays with queues stretching back over five miles at one point. No-one was reported to have been seriously hurt.

Pictured: The crash scene on the M5 between Burnham and Weston (Photo Peter Drury)