There have been delays on the M5 motorway between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater today (Thursday) after a caravan overturned during the wet and windy conditions caused by Storm Ciaran.

Two lanes were temporarily closed on the M5 Southbound between junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea and junction 23 for Bridgwater North, as pictured here.

The caravan overturned at around 10.20am during a period of gusty strong winds. There was queueing traffic with two vehicles involved. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.

At 1pm, National Highways said: “The scene is now clear and all lanes have re-opened on the M5 between J22 and J23. Thank you for your patience.”

Gusts of up to 60mph are in the Burnham-On-Sea Weather Forecast today as the storm moves through.

The Met Office has issued separate warnings for rain and wind until 11.59pm tonight.

The Environment Agency has also issued a number of flood warnings across the county.

 
