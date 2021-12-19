Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to join a unique outdoor carol singing event in the town’s Manor Gardens today (Sunday, December 19th).

‘Carols In The Park by Candlelight’ is being organised by Burnham Community Church in the Manor Gardens from 4pm-5pm when residents will be invited to gather around the candlelit bandstand to sing well-known carols.

“After missing out in 2020, Burnham Community Church is pleased to confirm that we are organising the Carols by Candlelight service in Manor Gardens on 19th December. This will take the same format as in previous years with a program of carols, readings and videos,” says Keith Wright Steve Mason from Burnham Community Church.

“We hope that residents will join us to sing songs both old and new whilst enjoying free mince pies, cakes and refreshments.”