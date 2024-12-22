7.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Dec 22, 2024
Carols by candlelight to be held today in Burnham-On-Sea's Manor Gardens
News

Carols by candlelight to be held today in Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to join a unique outdoor carol singing event in the town this evening (Sunday, December 22nd).

‘Carols In The Park by Candlelight’ is being organised by Burnham Community Church in the Manor Gardens from 4pm-5pm.

Residents will be invited to gather around the candlelit bandstand to sing well-known carols.

Burnham Community Church also held the popular event last year attended by a crowd of locals, as we reported here.

“This will take the same format as in previous years with a programme of carols, readings and videos,” says a spokesperson from Burnham Community Church.

“We hope that residents will join us to sing songs both old and new whilst enjoying free mince pies, cakes and refreshments.”

