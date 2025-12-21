8.6 C
Sun Dec 21, 2025
Carols by candlelight to return to Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to join a unique outdoor carol singing event in the town today, Sunday, December 21st.

‘Carols In The Park by Candlelight’ is being organised by Burnham Community Church in the Manor Gardens from 4pm-5pm.

Residents will be invited to gather around the candlelit bandstand to sing well-known carols. Burnham Community Church had to cancel the popular event last year due to stormy weather conditions.

A spokesperson says: “You are invited to join us as we celebrate the arrival of Jesus by gathering together as a community to sing traditional – and maybe not so traditional – carols by candlelight around the beautifully lit bandstand.”

“As usual, free refreshments are available including cakes, mince pies and lovely warm drinks. The children will be invited to hold an electric tealight and will be given a small gift before the end.”

“We very much look forward to having you join us this year, and we are praying hard for the perfect weather, too!”

