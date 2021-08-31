Burnham-On-Sea Police and fire crews were called to a dramatic crash during the Bank Holiday weekend in which a vehicle ended up in a rhyne.

Officers were called to the village of Mark late on Friday night (August 27th) after the Audi left the road.

The car was left partially submerged in a water-filled rhyne after coming off the Mark Causeway close to the junction with Yarrow Road, as pictured here.

The shaken driver managed to escape unhurt and residents say an air ambulance landed nearby but left without a patient onboard.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “At 11.25pm on Friday we received a report that a vehicle was in the water off the Mark Causeway.”

“Officers attended and together with the fire service established the vehicle was empty.”

He added: “As no offences were evident, the vehicle was subsequently left for the owner to recover.”

There have been many similar incidents along the same stretch of road during recent years.