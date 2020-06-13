Cattle on the railway line in the Weston-super-Mare area have resulted in all lines being blocked between Weston and Taunton today (Saturday).

National Rail Enquiries says rail services have been stopped at Highbridge and Burnham station with the disruption expected until early afternoon.

“Trains are currently unable to run between Weston-super-Mare and Taunton,” says National Rail Enquiries.

“Limited road transport is operating between Weston and Taunton.”

“If you are travelling from an unstaffed station please use the Customer Help Point or contact National Rail Enquiries on 03457 484 950.”

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.