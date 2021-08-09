Burnham-On-Sea Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a thief stole items from a garden centre in Brent Knoll.

It happened between 2pm and 2.15pm on Saturday 7 August at Sanders Garden Centre.

A man picked up two large hose reels worth over £300 and ran out without paying, making off in a black VW Golf car.

CCTV footage shows a person whom Police would like to interview in connection with the investigation.

Anyone who saw the theft or who has any other information which could help police enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5221181290.

Alternatively, ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.