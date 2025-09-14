15.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Sep 15, 2025
CCTV appeal from Police after wallet stolen in Highbridge burglary
News

CCTV appeal from Police after wallet stolen in Highbridge burglary

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Police are appealing to the public to help us identify the man in this CCTV image in connection with a domestic burglary in Highbridge.

An intruder entered a property on Southwell Crescent and stole a wallet and its contents at around 1.55am on Sunday 24th August.

“A bank card inside the wallet was then used to make several purchases at a premises nearby,” says a spokesperson. 

“The man in the image is described as white, of medium build, who was wearing a black hooded top with a green headphone design over the chest and shoulders.”

“CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out.”

Anybody who recognises the man in the image, or who may have dashcam or doorbell footage at around the time of the incident, to call 101 quoting 5225238890, or complete our online appeals form.

