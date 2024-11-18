CCTV appeal issued by Police after man is assaulted at Brean takeaway

Police have this week appealed for help in identifying the man in this CCTV image in connection with an assault in Brean.

A 53-year-old man was punched repeatedly during the incident in a takeaway on South Road, Brean which happened at around 9.30pm on Saturday 28th September.​

“The victim suffered concussion and is undergoing further medical assessments by eye specialists.,” says a Police spokesman.

“The man in the CCTV footage is described as white, in his thirties or forties, of muscular build, with short dark hair, and he was wearing a dark t-shirt with the letters ‘NY’ in white on the front, blue jeans and black trainers. He has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.”

“If you can help identify him, please contact us. Please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224256539, or complete our online appeals form.”