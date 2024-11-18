8.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Nov 18, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsCCTV appeal issued by Police after man is assaulted at Brean takeaway
News

CCTV appeal issued by Police after man is assaulted at Brean takeaway

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Police have this week appealed for help in identifying the man in this CCTV image in connection with an assault in Brean.

A 53-year-old man was punched repeatedly during the incident in a takeaway on South Road, Brean which happened at around 9.30pm on Saturday 28th September.​

“The victim suffered concussion and is undergoing further medical assessments by eye specialists.,” says a Police spokesman.

“The man in the CCTV footage is described as white, in his thirties or forties, of muscular build, with short dark hair, and he was wearing a dark t-shirt with the letters ‘NY’ in white on the front, blue jeans and black trainers. He has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.”

“If you can help identify him, please contact us. Please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224256539, or complete our online appeals form.”

Previous article
MP tackles Facebook over Highbridge searches being flagged with drugs warning
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club celebrates second place overall as season ends

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
8.9 ° C
10.1 °
8.1 °
96 %
2.2kmh
100 %
Mon
12 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
8 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com