CCTV cameras in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have been upgraded this week in a £21,000 boost to security in the two towns.

Somerset Council has installed six new cameras in place of older equipment that will allow improved monitoring of Bunham and Highbridge town centres.

A Somerset Council spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There have been six cameras upgraded from analogue to digital as part of our rolling replacement/improvement programme.”

“Two of the cameras are in Highbridge and four are in Burnham.”

“The digital cameras provide much clearer images, both day and at night. Each one is approximately £3,500.”

The upgraded cameras intend to provide better CCTV coverage in both the town centres to monitor and deal with potential security issues and also to help reduce thefts and shoplifting cases.

One of the new upgraded cameras has been installed at the top of Burnham’s jetty. The new camera was not installed before Sunday’s incident when a man went missing in the sea.