Police have issued two CCTV images as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of fuel thefts in the area.

Officers are investigating eight offences, all committed between Monday 20th March and Wednesday 29th March, in Axbridge, Cheddar, Weston-super-Mare, Bristol and Nailsea.

“On each occasion, a man has driven onto petrol station forecourts, filled up a large container with fuel through an open car window, and driven off without paying,” says a spokesman.

“It’s possible there may be more offences linked to this series and our enquiries are continuing.”

“We’re issuing two images which we believe to be of the same man. He’s described as being slim and aged 35-45 years old.”

“In one of the images the man has dark hair on the back and sides and he’s bald on top, with a dark goatee beard, while in the second image the man has a shaved head and no beard.”

“The cars involved in these offences were a silver Volvo V60 and a red Seat Leon.”

“If you recognise the person in the images, or have any other information which could help, contact the Police.”

If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223067450, or complete the online appeals form.