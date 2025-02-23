7.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Feb 23, 2025
Centre for people with learning disabilities near Burnham-On-Sea opens new facilities

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A local centre for people with learning disabilities near Burnham-On-Sea has opened new facilities this month.

Reach Opportunity Centre, based in Lower Weare outside Rooksbridge, provides a purpose-built day facility for adults with learning disabilities.
Earlier this month, the centre hosted a grand opening ceremony for its new semi-commercial kitchen facilities.

Attended by over 40 people, the guest of honour was Anne Thatcher from the Thatcher Foundation which is supporting the project.

The centre stated: “We are beyond grateful to everyone who contributed to this journey, from our donors and fundraisers to our incredible students and staff.”

Fundraising for the kitchen project started in 2018 with an initial goal of £10,000. The Thatcher Foundation donated £2,500 towards the target, but due to the impact of COVID-19, the works had to be halted.

The hope is that these kitchen works will open up exciting opportunities for students and allow Reach Opportunity to prepare and cook fresh lunches daily. See more here.

