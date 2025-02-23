Centre for people with learning disabilities near Burnham-On-Sea opens new facilities

Attended by over 40 people, the guest of honour was Anne Thatcher from the Thatcher Foundation which is supporting the project.

The centre stated: “We are beyond grateful to everyone who contributed to this journey, from our donors and fundraisers to our incredible students and staff.”

“This kitchen is more than just a facility, it’s a space where skills will be developed, confidence will grow, and futures will be shaped.”

Fundraising for the kitchen project started in 2018 with an initial goal of £10,000. The Thatcher Foundation donated £2,500 towards the target, but due to the impact of COVID-19, the works had to be halted.

The hope is that these kitchen works will open up exciting opportunities for students and allow Reach Opportunity to prepare and cook fresh lunches daily. See more here.