​Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade and Sedgemoor District Council are encouraging people to support local, independent shops in the town centre on national ‘Independent​’​s Day’.

Marking ‘Independent​’s​ Day’ on Saturday July 4th, the Chamber of Trade is helping to promote small, independent shops and traders in the town centre.

“Our small independent shops need your support more than ever amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” said a Chamber spokesperson.

“Our new ‘Love Burnham’ promotional brand encourages residents to ‘show some love’ for the town centre and the great range of independent shops that exist there.”

“Burnham’s shops offer great food, gifts, clothes, art and crafts, plus services such as barber shops and health services, and much more.”

Independents account for around 65% of the approximately 290,000 retail outlets in the UK and are at the heart of local communities throughout the country.

Independent retailers offer choice, diversity of product and service, tradition as well as innovation, coupled with a more personal service to customers. They create local jobs and contribute to local and national economies. ​ ​