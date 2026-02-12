Champions announced at Burnham’s Avenue Tennis Club after busy year of competition

Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club has celebrated the conclusion of its annual Club Championships with the announcement of this year’s winners across all categories.

The finals marked the end of a full year of internal competition, overseen by Pippa Lawton and Head Coach Tim Seymour, who were thanked by the club for their work in organising the matches.

Louise Lloyd was crowned Ladies Singles Champion, while the Men’s Singles title went to Ned Lawton.

In the doubles events, Megan Rundle and Handan Ozen Catir took the Ladies Doubles title, and Sam Goodhew and Harry Burrows won the Men’s Doubles. Among the veterans, Shirley Hyde secured the Veteran Ladies title, with Richard Belfield winning the Veteran Men’s.

Diane Kilmartin and Shirley Hyde claimed the Veterans Ladies Doubles, while Richard Mear and Brian Phillips won the Veterans Men’s Doubles. The Veteran Mixed Doubles title was awarded to the pairing of Shirley Hyde and Richard Belfield.

The club has now launched a new singles ladder competition for members wishing to play regular matches. Those interested can contact Club Captain Sam Goodhew at the club on 01278 782758, via Facebook, or through the club website at www.avenuetennis.com.

Coaching for juniors and adults continues throughout the week under Head Coach Tim Seymour, with details available at www.tennis-extreme.com. The club is encouraging anyone looking to boost their fitness in 2026 to try cardio tennis or join Friday evening adult coaching sessions. Junior coaching and holiday camps also run regularly at the Avenue and nearby venues.

Social tennis remains a key part of club life, with sessions available for all standards. Court bookings can be made online through the LTA Clubmark system for those wanting to try the facilities. Competitive players can also join the club’s men’s and ladies’ league teams, which train on Monday and Tuesday evenings.

Junior members are invited to free Friday night sessions led by LTA coaches Vinny Duddy and Megan Rundle, running from 5pm to 8pm for different age groups. The clubhouse bar is open throughout the evening for refreshments.

The club’s popular Wednesday Night Suppers continue fortnightly, offering a three‑course meal with cheese and biscuits. The most recent supper on February 11th featured Josie’s homemade fish pie, with details of the next event to be posted soon.

Pickleball is also growing in popularity at the club, with sessions on Wednesday evenings and Saturday afternoons led by Club Captain Sam Goodhew. All equipment is provided for newcomers wanting to give the sport a try.

The clubhouse and bar are available for private hire through committee member Dianne Kilmartin on 07803 172301 or via diannekilmartin@outlook.com.