Change of command at Burnham & Highbridge Sea Cadets as long‑serving CO steps down

Long‑serving Burnham‑On‑Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets Commanding Officer Dom Gregory has retired from his role and handed leadership to his successor, Corey Hayes.

Dom has led the Unit for ten years, steering it through the challenges of the Covid pandemic and working closely with Trustees to bring the organisation back from the brink of closure in 2016.

Under his leadership, the Unit has grown in strength, stability and reputation, leaving Corey with what volunteers described as “a strong and confident Ship’s Company ready for the future.”

Reflecting on his decade in command, Dom said he had been “truly invested” in ensuring young people in the local community were seen, supported and encouraged.

“They’re an impressive bunch and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed leading them,” he said.

“It is time, however, for a new team to pick up this amazing community of young people and drive forward with new ideas, keeping our offer interesting and relevant while reflecting the values of the modern Royal Navy.”

Corey, who has been part of the Unit since 2012 as both a cadet and volunteer, said he was honoured to take on the role. “Having experienced first‑hand the impact being a cadet can have on a young person, I cannot wait to facilitate the many different activities we offer so more young people can gain skills and experiences that give them the best possible start to adulthood.”

Following the handover ceremony, cadets and volunteers shared a video tribute celebrating the highs of Dom’s command. He was presented with a glass decanter set and admitted he was “humbled” by the kind words.

“Everything I’ve set out to do has been to elevate our role in the community, encourage cadets to reach beyond their expectations and tear down barriers to participation,” he said. “Our cadets are our greatest ambassadors. It’s not been easy, but it’s been worth every single second.”

Volunteers and cadets wished Dom well in his future endeavours, noting that he leaves the Unit in a far stronger position than when he took over.

The Sea Cadets are now recruiting Trustees — particularly a new treasurer — as well as welcoming enquiries from young people interested in joining.

Junior cadets (ages 10–12) parade on Thursdays from 7pm–9pm, while the senior section (ages 12–18) meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 7pm–9.30pm. For more information, contact info@bhseacadets.org or click here.