Charity Christmas ‘Jam-Inn’ music event to be held at Watchfield Inn today

Local musicians are being invited to take part in a festive ‘Charity Jam-Inn’ event at the Watchfield Inn near Highbridge today (Sunday, 28th December).

The free-to-enter community music session, organised by The Jam Factory, will run from 2pm until 9pm, offering a welcoming space for performers of all ages and abilities to enjoy music, perform music, while raising funds for charity.

The afternoon will begin with strictly acoustic jamming from 2pm–3.30pm, aimed at new and experienced musicians, songwriters, and anyone who enjoys playing or singing in a supportive environment.

From 3.30pm–4.30pm, the session will move into low‑amplification jamming. An open mic session will follow from 4.30pm–6pm, giving performers the chance to take the spotlight.

From 6pm–9pm, the evening will round off with a party featuring music from Beat Route Jam and One for the Road.

A collection will be made around during the event, with all donations shared between the MS Society, Cancer Research UK, Fanconi Hope, and the British Heart Foundation.

An organiser says all will be welcome: “If you or anyone you know may be interested in this idea, please come along and jam with us.”

The event takes place at The Watchfield Inn, Watchfield, Highbridge (TA9 4RD). For more information, Roger Rogers can be contacted on 07973 222108 or via rogererogers@gmail.com.