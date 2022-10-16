Two local caravan owners have raised £1,750 for the Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Hospital during a successful charity evening.

The duo, Mark and Elly Stanton, held the event at the Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street for a second year running.

Adults and children attended to support the event, which the Ritz Club kindly hosted free of charge.

Ceri Joyce, Chair of The Friends, who was in attendance, was presented with the bumper cheque at the end of the night.

The amount raised was initially £1,500, which was further topped up with a kind £250 from a generous well-wisher.

Ceri stated that she always feels humbled by people’s generosity and she added how grateful she is that the ‘Caravan Owners Club’ had nominated the hospital as their charity for two years running.

Funds raised will be put towards equipment to enhance the lives of patients and staff at the hospital.

Pictured: The fundraisers during Saturday’s event in Burnham (Photo: Contributed)