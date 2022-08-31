A special fundraising jumble sale has been held at Highbridge’s Morland Hall in memory of a community-spirited resident who sadly passed away earlier this summer.

Maureen Clayton – known as Mo to her friends – not only kept people in Highbridge supplied with food and support during the lockdowns with her meals-on-wheels service, she also managed a weekly seniors group for over 10 years and organised regular charity table top sales.

She sadly passed away in July after a period of illness.

The team at Morland Community Hub in Pearce Drive recently held a cream tea with stalls and a jumble sale in her memory, raising £305 for one of her favourite local charities, Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue.

The funds were presented by the Morland Hub team to the BARB volunteers at the seafront hovercraft station on Wednesday (August 31st), as pictured here.

A BARB spokesperson said: “We are very grateful for this kind donation to BARB in memory of a very special local lady.”

”Our thanks go to everyone who contributed to this wonderful amount which will help with our life-saving work along the coastline. As a small, indepdendent charity that relies on donations, every penny counts. Thank you!”